Four accused held in crackdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 4 accused in separate actions and recovered 370 grams hashish from possession of two suspects on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, Hosri and Rahoki Police launched a crackdown against anti social elements in their limits.

A patrolling party of Husri Police arrested proclaimed offender Khadim Hussain Almani who was wanted by Police.

Rahoki Police in separate actions arrested accused Imran Soomro and Hasan Abbas with 215 grams hashish and another accused Sajjad Rajput with 90 grams charas and registered cases against them under 9-A and 9-B CNS, spokesman said.