Four accused in a murder case arrested

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Khairpur Police on Wednesday night arrested four accused nominated in the murder of Muhammed Ali Lashari who was set on fire over a property dispute. His aggrieved daughter has appealed to the the Chief Justice Sindh High Court for justice.

SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail, SHO Khohra had pursued and rounded up the killers identified as Deedar Ali and Ahmed Hussain Lashari who had murdered Muhammed Ali Lashari in the most gruesome manner.

According to Police, the SHO Pir jo Goth also arrested Muhammed Hashim and Baderuddin Ujjan and recovered weapons from them.

They had confessed to their crime and soon after completion of legal formalities would be produced before the court for remand.

Meanwhile the IBA Sukkur Student Shumaila Lashari daughter of the Muhammed Ali Lashari praised the police action. She however said two more killers were absconding and expressed the hope that the police would arrest them soon. Shumaila Lashari apprehended that the two remaining killers who are hurling threats might cause harm to her family and appealed to the police to provide security to her family .