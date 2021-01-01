UrduPoint.com
Four Accused In Murder Attempt Case Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Four accused in murder attempt case arrested

Haripur police have arrested four accused in an attempt to murder of Dr. Akhtar Zaman case and recovered arms, ammunition from their possessions

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Haripur police have arrested four accused in an attempt to murder of Dr. Akhtar Zaman case and recovered arms, ammunition from their possessions.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Kashif Zulfiqar addressing a press conference at Kot Najeebullah police station on Friday said that they had confessed the crime and also killing of former Nazim Malik Naveed during the investigation.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman an investigation team headed by Additional SP and SP Investigation arrested four accused in an attempt to murder case and recovered two Kalashnikov rifles, one pistol. DIG Hazara announced cash prize and certificate to the police investigation team, the DPO Haripur said.

He further said that DIG Hazara appreciated the performance of Haripur police who has arrested the accused within a short span of time.

It merits to mention that Dr. Akhtar Zaman after closing his clinic was heading towards home at Kangra colony an area of Kot Najeebullah police station along with his cousin Sajawal when four people suddenly opened fire at his vehicle near his home. Dr. Akhtar sustained injures while his cousin Sajawal could not survive and lost his life on the spot.

Later Dr. Akhtar registers an FIR under section 302/324/427/34 against four accused including Zain s/o Afsar, Usman Ali s/o Jamshaid, Amjad s/o Raja Mahmood and Raja Afsar Khan s/o Raja Muhammad Safdar Zaman at Kot Najeebullah police station.

DPO Haripur said police team arrested all four accused and later during investigation they confessed the crime.

