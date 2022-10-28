Four accused in murder case held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested four suspects involved in the killing of Muhammad Asif who died due to a cylinder explosion in the limits of Haram Gate police station.

According to Police spokesperson, four outlaws identified as Kamran, Ali Haider, Salman Abbas and Muneeb on October 2 went to a Nehari shop owned by Muhammad Asif.

One of the accused Kamran got angry and opened fire when the shop owner asked for money. The gas cylinder exploded after a bullet struck it, causing fire to erupt in the shop. As a result, Muhammad Asif was severely burnt. He later succumbed to injuries.

The prime suspect Kamran was already arrested while police also arrested three remaining accused.