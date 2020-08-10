Four accused including member of drug cartel arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as four accused including a member of local drug cartel was arrested by police from Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city on Monday.

According to police, three accused namely Asim, Muhammad Anwar and Mehmood ul Hassan involved in manufacturing and supply of hazardous gutka in the area were arrested.

The police has also recovered huge quantity of gutka from their possession.

In another action, a member of local drug cartel Muhammad Anwar was arrested and 1.5 kg of fine quality hashish was recovered from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.