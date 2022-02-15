UrduPoint.com

Four Accused Indicted In Blasphemy Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:22 PM

An Anti-Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) on Tuesday indicted four accused in two separate cases pertaining dissemination of blasphemous material

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :An Anti-Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) on Tuesday indicted four accused in two separate cases pertaining dissemination of blasphemous material.

The four accused including Shagufta Kiran, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Shobeer and Rao Qaiser were produced before the court of ACCC Judge Raja Asif Mehmood.

The judge read out the charges before the accused and instructed the prosecution to present its witness and evidence on next date of hearing.

The case hearing against Shagufta Kiran and Bilal was adjourned till February 22, while the hearing against accused Shobeer and Rao Qaiser was adjourned till March 1.

