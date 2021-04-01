Four accused involved in abduction of transgender arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :City police have arrested four accused allegedly involved in abducting of a transgender.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cant Waqar Ahmed told media the accused were arrested in connection with abduction of a transgender Saddam Hussain alias Sweety who was kidnapped last night within the limits of Rehman Baba police station.

Waqar said the accused have confessed the crime and identity of other co-accused who are kept secret till their arrest.