Four accused of rape case arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Gulgasht police claimed to have arrested four accused allegedly involved in a gang rape of 22-year-old girl, here on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, four persons allegedly raped the girl (S) at Lodhi Colony.

They also subjected the girl to severe torture and threw her at road side in critical condition.

A police team, headed by DSP Tahir Majeed, raided and arrested the accused after initial statement of the affected girl.

Police have started further investigation.