Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in illegal arms, ammunition case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate sent four accused to jail on judicial remand after they were arrested in a case relating to possession, sale and repair of weapons and ammunition.

In charge Joint Task Team (JTT) Inspector Rizwan Khan said that they had found the weapon repairing machinery at a place during search operation late Thursday night in the city and arrested four accused including Faheem.

It transpired later that a clerk of a district government office namely Muhammad Ali was also involved in the illegal activity.

He explained that he had got five arms licenses in his name and got approved 5000 rounds against these licenses which was exorbitantly high and unprecedented.

Police think that he might be involved in selling ammunition. The JTT incharge said they have sent a report to DC office for further action against the clerk and to cancel his arms licenses. Lohari gate police have registered FIR.

During the raid, police had arrested four accused including Faheem and his three accomplices and they all were sent to jail on judicial remand after they were produced before the court of a judicial magistrate on Friday, Lohari gate police said.

Unspecified number of arms licenses, sixteen weapons and 1615 rounds were also recovered from the alleged weapons repair factory.