UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Accused Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand In Illegal Arms, Ammunition Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:13 AM

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in illegal arms, ammunition case

A judicial magistrate sent four accused to jail on judicial remand after they were arrested in a case relating to possession, sale and repair of weapons and ammunition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate sent four accused to jail on judicial remand after they were arrested in a case relating to possession, sale and repair of weapons and ammunition.

In charge Joint Task Team (JTT) Inspector Rizwan Khan said that they had found the weapon repairing machinery at a place during search operation late Thursday night in the city and arrested four accused including Faheem.

It transpired later that a clerk of a district government office namely Muhammad Ali was also involved in the illegal activity.

He explained that he had got five arms licenses in his name and got approved 5000 rounds against these licenses which was exorbitantly high and unprecedented.

Police think that he might be involved in selling ammunition. The JTT incharge said they have sent a report to DC office for further action against the clerk and to cancel his arms licenses. Lohari gate police have registered FIR.

During the raid, police had arrested four accused including Faheem and his three accomplices and they all were sent to jail on judicial remand after they were produced before the court of a judicial magistrate on Friday, Lohari gate police said.

Unspecified number of arms licenses, sixteen weapons and 1615 rounds were also recovered from the alleged weapons repair factory.

Related Topics

Police Jail Sale Muhammad Ali FIR All From Government Weapon Court

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

2 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

2 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

2 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

21 minutes ago

Dr. Yasmin visits Services Hospital

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.