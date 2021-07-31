UrduPoint.com

Four ACs Suspended Over Negligence

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended four assistant commissioners and two secretaries of market committees over poor performance in price control measures

The assistant commissioners of Hazro, Okara, Taunsa, Narowal and the secretaries of market committees of Multan and Kasur were among the officers.

The Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique during a meeting held to review the price control measures issued orders for action against the officers who were performing poorly. It was also decided to award certificates of appreciation to the assistant commissioners of Sargodha, Chak Jhumra and Layyah for their outstanding performance.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that the availability of essential items at fixed rates would be ensured as per the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said that implementation on officially fixed prices was the responsibility of administrative officers, adding that officers performing well would be encouraged whereas poor performers would be held accountable. He directed that those who fleece people by creating an artificial shortage of goods be dealt with iron hands.

The meeting was briefed that during the last one week, 265 people were arrested and 308 cases were registered for profiteering in different cities.

The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of industries and food departments and officers concerned while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

