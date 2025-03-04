Open Menu

Four Additional LHC Judges To Take Oath On Mar 5

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Four newly appointed additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will be sworn in on Wednesday, March 5, during a formal oath-taking ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Four newly appointed additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will be sworn in on Wednesday, March 5, during a formal oath-taking ceremony.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will administer the oath to the newly appointed judges in a ceremony scheduled to be held in the Judges' Lounge (Common Room) of the court.

The judges set to take the oath include District and Sessions Judges Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, and Abhar Gul Khan. They have been appointed as additional judges of the Lahore High Court.

