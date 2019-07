Four administrative secretaries, six DCs transferred

The provincial government here Monday reshuffled senior officers in the interest of public service with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The provincial government here Monday reshuffled senior officers in the interest of public service with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Farukh Sair (BS-21) who was awaiting posting has been transferred and posted Secretary Auqaf Department, whereas Hassan Mahmood Yousafzai (BS-20) was made Secretary Housing while Masood Ahmad BS-20 was asked to report Establishment department.

Chairman Textbook board Peshawar Zakir Hussian Afridi BS-20 has been posted Secretary Transport Department and Secretary Mineral Development Department Asmatullah Khan BS-20 has been posted as Chairman Textbook Board Peshawar.

Syed Nazar Hussain Shah BS-20 who was awaiting positing has been transferred and posted Secretary Mineral Development Department where as Director General PNCA, P&D Department Salahuddin BS-20 was directed to report Establishment Department.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Muhammad Ziaul Haq BS-19 has been transferred and posted Project Director IMU education Department against vacant post while Muhammad Zubair BS-19 awaiting posting has been made Special Secretary Law and Order merged districts of Home Department.

Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada BS-19 awaiting posting has been posted Special Secretary merged areas Planning and Development Department while Hameed Ullah Shah Chairman BISE D I Khan has been posted Director General Mines and Mineral Department.

Taslim Khan BS-19 has been made Additional Commissioner, Syed Muhammad Farrull Saqlain BS-19 DC Batagram, Zahir Shah BS-19 DG PNCA P&D, Sohail Khan BS-18 DG KP Hlal food Authority whereas Muhammad Amin BS-19 who was Secretary II Board of Revenue and Syed Kazim Hussain Additional Deputy Commissioner was directed to report Establishment Department.

Naveed Ahmad BS-18 has been posted DC Chitral Lower, Khurshid Alam BS-18 Secretary I Board of Revenue Peshawar, Hassan Abid BS-18 Secretary II Board of Revenue Peshawar, Sahibzada Najibullah DC Lower Kohistan, Javed Ali DC Torgher and Captain (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan BS-18 DC Mansehra.

Arshad Qayoom Burki BS-18, Muhammad Tahir BS-18 and Shafiullah Khan have been directed to report Establishment Department.