Four Advisors To CM Balochsitan Appointed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Four advisors to CM Balochistan have been appointed, said a notification issued on Friday.
As per notification of the Services and General Administration, on the advice of the CM Minister Balochistan Mir Sarafarz Bugti, four advisor to CM have been appointed.
Those appointed as advisor to CM Balochistan included Ali Hasan Zehri, Naseem-ur-Rehman, Ghulam Rasool Umrani and Dr Rubaba Buledi.
