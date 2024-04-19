Four advisors to CM Balochsitan appointed

Four advisors to CM Balochistan have been appointed, said a notification issued on Friday

As per notification of the Services and General Administration, on the advice of the CM Minister Balochistan Mir Sarafarz Bugti, four advisor to CM have been appointed.

Those appointed as advisor to CM Balochistan included Ali Hasan Zehri, Naseem-ur-Rehman, Ghulam Rasool Umrani and Dr Rubaba Buledi.

