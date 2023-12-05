Open Menu

Four Afghans Among Six Injured In Warsak Road Blast

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) At least six people including four Afghan nationals were among the injured in a blast that took place on Warsak Road here on Tuesday.

According to Lady Reading Hospital administration, six injured of the blast were brought to the hospital among which the condition of an Afghan child was stated to be critical.

The administration said the injured child, identified as Ehsan Ullah (11), son of Mujahid, an Afghan national, was in critical condition.

Among other injured, a 13-year-old child namely Ahmad Jan, resident of Babu Garhi was also an Afghan national while two other Afghans namely Javed Khan (15), son of Mujahid and Zahir Ullah (12), son of Sana Gul, resident of Babu Garh were also among the injured.

Apart from this, two other injured were identified as Yousaf Khan (23), son of Saeed Khan, resident of Babu Garhi and Saad Ahmad (18), son of Iftikhar, resident of Gul Abad, Charpareza.

