Four Afghans, fifty POs among 2850 arrested by police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) ::During various crackdowns and raids against anti state elements and criminals the district police Wednesday claimed to have apprehended as many as 2850 suspects including 50 proclaimed offenders and four illegal Afghan migrants during the month of March.

District Police Officer Sohail Khalid said that during the search and strike operations 100 armed persons were caught along with 109 weapons of different bores and thousands of bullets over aerial firing and sent behind the bar.

He said that police teams also recovered 25 AK-47 guns, 3 Kalashnikoves, 7 short guns, 10 rifles, 27 guns, 195 pistols, 7000 cartridges of different bores and 240 chargers. Meanwhile 1400 houses were checked and eight unregistered tents were booked.

Similarly, during crackdowns against drug peddlers 196 kg hashish, 11 kg ICE, 1195 gram heroin and 10 bottles of liquors were recovered and 138 accused were arrested.