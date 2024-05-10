Four agents held from passport office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Four agents were arrested from the passport office and handed over to the Civil Lines police.

According to official sources here on Friday, Assistant Director Passport Office Rana Asif Siddique, along with other officials, caught four agents including Muhammad Usman, son of Sarwar, a resident of Khalid Town, Amir Hanif of Gulzar Colony, Muhammad Adeel of Samundri Road, Abdullah of Lathianwala.

They were exhorting money from people to give favours in passports by showing them officials of the office.

The Civil Lines police registered a case and sent them behind bars.