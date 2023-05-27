Four alleged accused involved in street crime arrested

The Rehman Baba Police Station in an important operation successfully arrested four alleged accused involved in street crime and wanted in other crimes as well

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Rehman Baba Police Station in an important operation successfully arrested four alleged accused involved in street crime and wanted in other crimes as well.

According to detail, the official of the Rehman Baba Police Station said that they have arrested four wanted alleged accused involved in street crime and snatching valuable things from the citizens at gun points. The alleged accused were identified as Usman, Ahmed Ali, Atif and Abbas, Police officials said.

All the arrested accused are residents of Hazarkhoni, Police official informed. He said dangerous gangs are involved in snatching valuable mobile phones, cash and other valuables from citizens on the road and on gun points and they were also reported that on different points they also involved in murderers and attempt of murder cases as well.

The Police have recovered Rs 20,000, four valuable mobile phones, weapons used in smuggling and a motorcycle from the possession of the alleged accused, the official said.