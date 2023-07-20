Four alleged robbers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police raided the hideout of outlaws and arrested four members of Adeel dacoit gang identified as that Wasim, Shakhawat, Umer and Farooq, and recovered Rs 700,000, cell phones, 8 motorcycles andthree pistols from them.

Police were investigating.