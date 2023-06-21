UrduPoint.com

Four Alleged Terrorists Held

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four alleged terrorists of a banned outfit during operations in different areas of the province.

According to CTD spokesman, the CTD teams conducted 27 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province and arrested 27 suspects, four of them were alleged terrorists of a banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who were identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Zubair, Zahid Ali and Naimatullah.

The teams recovered 1.799 kg explosives, an IED bomb, six detonators, safety fuse wire six feet, four prohibited books of banned organization, four stickers, a mobile phone and Rs 4830 in cash from their possession.

The alleged terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places.

Four cases were registered against the alleged terrorists in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura and they were shifted to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesman further said that 166 combing operations were conducted during the current week with the help of local police and security agencies, 8218 peoplewere checked, 22 suspects were arrested, 21 FIRs were registered and 15 recoverieswere made.

More Stories From Pakistan

