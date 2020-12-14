UrduPoint.com
Four Areas To Be Placed Under Smart Lockdown: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:13 PM

Four areas to be placed under smart lockdown: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar has said that smart lockdown will be imposed in four areas in outskirts of the provincial capital due to rising cases of coronvirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar has said that smart lockdown will be imposed in four areas in outskirts of the provincial capital due to rising cases of coronvirus.

Talking to journalists on Monday he said that district administration has finalized all the arrangements in this regard.

He disclosed that the localities which would be placed under smart lockdown included Umar Khel Musazai, Tur Kinary Mashugar, Mohallah Babu Khel Budbhar and Jala Town Bhudu Samar Bagh.

He said that decision was taken following rising cases of the pandemic from those areas added that peoples' unnecessary movement would be restricted as part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

He said that essential shops including pharmacies and tandoors etc would remain open to facilitate residents.

