Four armed bandits nabbed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four armed bandits on Friday. According to police sources here, a police team of FIEDMC police raided at hideout of the accused and arrested them. The arrested criminals were identified as Tanveer Masih, Asad Masih, Noman and Shahid.

Police also recovered looted booty including cash Rs 65,000, one motorcycle, cell phones, and 3 pistols from their possession.

They were wanted by the police in different cases including dacoity and highwayrobberies.