Four Arrested, 200kg Unhygienic Chicken Seized

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority recovered two hundreds kilogram unhygienic frozen chicken and arrested two shop keepers on Phandu road here on Monday.

On the direction of Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan, Director Operations Azmat Wazir stated that 200kg frozen chicken has been recovered from a godown.

Azmat Wazir informed that the unhygienic frozen chicken was brought from Lahore and was using in shawarma dish and sealed godown.

Azmat Wazir further informed that the Authority has recovered one hundred liters fake beverage, arrested two shop keepers and sealed the shop.

DG Food Authority directed concern authorities not to let anyone spare who violate the Authority rules.

