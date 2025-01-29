Four arrested, 205 kites recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 205 kites during

an ongoing crackdown in the district.

The police said on Wednesday that teams of different police stations raided

and arrested Muhammad Kaber, Usman , Tahir and Waheed, besides

recovering 205 kites.