Four Arrested, 205 Kites Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 205 kites during
an ongoing crackdown in the district.
The police said on Wednesday that teams of different police stations raided
and arrested Muhammad Kaber, Usman , Tahir and Waheed, besides
recovering 205 kites.
