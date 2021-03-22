UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Arrested, 2.1 Kg Hash Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:57 PM

Four arrested, 2.1 kg hash seized in sargodha

The police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four accused. They recovered 2.1 kg hash, 10 litres liquor and a pistol from them. They were: Ashiq Ali, Gulzar Hussain, Bashir and Shaukat.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

OGRA invites suggestions on gas companies' petitio ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina registers 4,032 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

District admin seals three educational institution ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Day celebrations

2 minutes ago

Polio awareness walk will hold on March 24

4 minutes ago

Indian group to make 200 million doses of Russia's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.