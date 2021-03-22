Four arrested, 2.1 kg hash seized in sargodha

The police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested four accused. They recovered 2.1 kg hash, 10 litres liquor and a pistol from them. They were: Ashiq Ali, Gulzar Hussain, Bashir and Shaukat.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.