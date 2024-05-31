Open Menu

Four Arrested; 3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against the criminal elements on Friday arrested four accused and recovered 3 motorcycles, 640 grams of hashish and 01 pistol from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mahmood, the operations against the criminal elements are continuing without discrimination.

Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with Station House Officer (SHO) Sheikh Muhammad Bilal successfully conducted operations in various areas, during the operation police team arrested the accused who involved in various theft cases, the accused identified as Hidayat Ullah son of Ubaid Ullah resident of Paniyala and police recovered 2 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Similarly during another raid, accused Ehsan son of Duran Khan resident of Paniyala arrested in theft case and 01 stolen motorcycle recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, 640 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Rafiullah, son of Inayatullah resident of Shah Hasan Khel while Sulaiman son of Muhammad Jan resident of Paniyala was arrested and police seized a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

