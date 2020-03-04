Four arrested, 41kg hashish recovered

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 41 kilogram hashish from a vehicle in Tanai area here

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 41 kilogram hashish from a vehicle in Tanai area here.

According to ANF, the accused riding on a Toyota vehicle was intercepted by the force on a picket installed near Tanai camp.

On checking of the car, the officials of ANF recovered 41 Kg hashish concealed in hidden cavities.

The four accused identified as Jahanzaib, Rabnawaz, Baitullah and Farmanullah residents of South Waziristan were apprehended from the spot who confessed to smuggle the drug to DI Khan.

ANF registered case against the four accused under Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act and started investigation.