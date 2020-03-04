UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Arrested, 41kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:58 PM

Four arrested, 41kg hashish recovered

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 41 kilogram hashish from a vehicle in Tanai area here

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 41 kilogram hashish from a vehicle in Tanai area here.

According to ANF, the accused riding on a Toyota vehicle was intercepted by the force on a picket installed near Tanai camp.

On checking of the car, the officials of ANF recovered 41 Kg hashish concealed in hidden cavities.

The four accused identified as Jahanzaib, Rabnawaz, Baitullah and Farmanullah residents of South Waziristan were apprehended from the spot who confessed to smuggle the drug to DI Khan.

ANF registered case against the four accused under Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act and started investigation.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Vehicle Car From Toyota

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

16 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

29 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from harassing Ran ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeded 2,900, D ..

3 minutes ago

CNS chairs Bahria University BoG meeting, inaugura ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.