Four Arrested, Cash, Weapon, Ornaments Recovered

Four arrested, cash, weapon, ornaments recovered

Police have busted two members gang active in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police station and recovered weapons, cash and ornaments from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have busted two members gang active in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police station and recovered weapons, cash and ornaments from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

The dacoits have been identified as Naik Muhammad alias Cheechi and Rashid Sher from while police also recovered weapons, cash, jewellery which they had stolen from citizens.

Similarly, Morgah police, during action held two notorious dacoits who were active in Morgah area.

The dacoits were identified as Saqib alias Death (the ring leader) and Najib, police said adding that weapons, cash and daggers were also recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

