Four arrested, cash weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes, weapons and cash.

According to Police Spokesperson Abdul Razzaq, Saddar Daska police station arrested Rehman, Shamas, Amjad and Azeem besides recovering cash, motorcycles, mobile phonesand three pistols.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.