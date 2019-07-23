Four arrested, drugs, illegal weapons recovered in Kotli

Police arrested four accused including two drug peddlers and two proclaimed offenders in a search and strike operation against the anti social elements in the district

KOTLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested four accused including two drug peddlers and two proclaimed offenders in a search and strike operation against the anti social elements in the district.

Drugs and illegal weapons were also recovered from their possession.

According to police, in the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khawaja Abdul Qayum, Sub-Inspector, Ayaz Mumtaz raided different areas of the district and arrested four accused namely, Rizwan, Atif, Abid and Matloob respectively.

Almost 425 grams charas, 108 grams heroine, one pistol of 30 bore, two magzines and six rounds were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.