Four arrested during raid on Sheesha Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Monday in the jurisdiction of New Town police station and claimed to have arrested four persons.

According to details, the New Town Police carried out operation and arrested Javed Ashfaq, Amjad Saddique, Junaid and Irfan.

Police team also recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.