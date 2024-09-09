Open Menu

Four Arrested, Eight Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 07:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 473 locations, leading to the arrest of four individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Monday that eight cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 326,000 have been imposed for 99 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply, he added.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, the district administration has discovered dengue larvae at 1,438 locations and registered 91 cases for violations of dengue SOPs. Over the past 24 hours, 59,067 hotpots were inspected, and 12,931 containers were checked.

