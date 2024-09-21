Open Menu

Four Arrested, Five Cases For Overpricing Essentials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 459 locations, leading to the arrest of four individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Saturday that five cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 600,000 have been imposed for 123 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged. Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, dengue surveillance teams checked 53,113 locations and found dengue larvae at 2,189 sites. In addition, 73 cases were registered for violations of dengue SOPs, and a total of 527,704 containers were inspected.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that all resources are being utilized to ensure the elimination of dengue larvae, with daily monitoring of the city's dengue situation. He noted that teams are actively engaged in indoor and outdoor larvae elimination, aiming for 100 percent coverage of hot spots. Public awareness campaigns are also underway to prevent the dengue virus, and citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the district administration in these efforts, following precautionary measures as advised.

