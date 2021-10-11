UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested For Abducting Married Women In Two Separate Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Four arrested for abducting married women in two separate cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Waris Khan and Saddar Wah police have arrested four accused for allegedly kidnapping two married women in two separate cases.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police on application of husband of the kidnapped woman registered a case and started investigation.

Police managed to arrest two accused namely Naik Muhammad and Shahzad Ahmed and also recovered the abducted woman.

Meanwhile, Saddar Wah police arrested two accused namely Samiullah and Waqas for allegedly kidnapping a married woman. Saddar Wah police also recovered the kidnapped woman.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against criminals particularly involved in harassment, violence and abuse cases of women and children.

