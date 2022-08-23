Four arrested for abusing woman

The Gujar Khan police, in a major operation on Tuesday, arrested four accused who allegedly abused a divorced woman

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the victim had lodged a compliant with Gujar Khan Police that Naveed, Haroon, Waqas and Rizwan forcibly entered her house and abused her.

The Gujar Khan Police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused, he said adding, the medical process was being carried out.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema, while praising the Gujar Khan Police, said that incidents of physical abuse and violence against women and children were intolerable, and Rawalpindi Police were following zero-tolerance policy and committed to bring such culprits to justice.