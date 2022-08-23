UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested For Abusing Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Four arrested for abusing woman

The Gujar Khan police, in a major operation on Tuesday, arrested four accused who allegedly abused a divorced woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Gujar Khan police, in a major operation on Tuesday, arrested four accused who allegedly abused a divorced woman.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the victim had lodged a compliant with Gujar Khan Police that Naveed, Haroon, Waqas and Rizwan forcibly entered her house and abused her.

The Gujar Khan Police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused, he said adding, the medical process was being carried out.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema, while praising the Gujar Khan Police, said that incidents of physical abuse and violence against women and children were intolerable, and Rawalpindi Police were following zero-tolerance policy and committed to bring such culprits to justice.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Women

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Washington's Reaction to Dugina's Murd ..

Moscow Says Washington's Reaction to Dugina's Murder Discrediting US Human Right ..

20 seconds ago
 Police accelerate campaign against professional be ..

Police accelerate campaign against professional beggars; arrest 45

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister to announce big relief for masses, ..

Prime Minister to announce big relief for masses, business community: Marriyum A ..

1 minute ago
 Hockey trials under 'PM Youth Talent Hunt' begin

Hockey trials under 'PM Youth Talent Hunt' begin

1 minute ago
 101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths repor ..

101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi records 0.86 per cent Corona positivity ..

Rawalpindi records 0.86 per cent Corona positivity rate

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.