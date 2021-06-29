Four arrested for aerial firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused for aerial firing and sharing its video on social media.

A police spokesman said Ali Abbas of Siddhupura with his three friends conducted aerial firing and, later on, put the video on social media.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested the accused and also recovered two gunsand a bottle of liquor besides starting investigation.