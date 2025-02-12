Four Arrested For Aerial Firing
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Bolani police on Wednesday arrested four individuals involved in aerial firing in Mandial village of Sarai Alamgir.
According to a report,a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mubashir Nawaz,conducted a swift operation and arrested Muhammad Saleem,Muhammad Waseem,Ikram, and Ali Shan.
Police recovered two 223-bore rifles and two 244-bore rifles from their possessions.
Separate cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway
Recent Stories
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case3 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held6 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for aerial firing6 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews progress on Thandiani road expansion16 minutes ago
-
AC seals medical stores, clinics during inspection16 minutes ago
-
Extensive tree plantation drive launched across Hazara Region: Kifayatullah Baloch16 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers netted16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 26 kg drugs in three operations36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs revenue officers to achieve recovery targets36 minutes ago
-
KP Secretary announces relief package for Christian community36 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches major operation to clear illegal encroachments across city36 minutes ago
-
Six SHOs suspended over poor performance36 minutes ago