Four arrested for aerial firing

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Bolani police on Wednesday arrested four individuals involved in aerial firing in Mandial village of Sarai Alamgir.

According to a report,a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mubashir Nawaz,conducted a swift operation and arrested Muhammad Saleem,Muhammad Waseem,Ikram, and Ali Shan.

Police recovered two 223-bore rifles and two 244-bore rifles from their possessions.

Separate cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway