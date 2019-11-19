Four arrested for aerial firing in Faisalabad

Sitiana police arrested four persons on the charge of aerial firing during wedding ceremonies late night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) -:Sitiana police arrested four persons on the charge of aerial firing during wedding ceremonies late night.

Police spokesman Tuesday said on the wedding functions of Ch. Khalid Gujjar of chak no.34-GB, guests started aerial firing to celebrate Mehndi function.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and arrested two guests-- Yasir and Sadam Hussain along with weapons and bullets, while four accused Bilal, Ikhtiyar, Waqas and Asrar managed to escape from the scene.

Police also arrested two other accused-- Arsalan and Zahid from marriage ceremony of Mujahid Hussain in chak no.32-GB on the charge of aerial firing.

The police locked the accused behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.