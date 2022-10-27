UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested For Boycotting Anti-polio Drive In N Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :In Khaisur village of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, four people were arrested on Thursday for continually refusing anti-polio drops to their children and causing hurdles in carrying out the anti- polio drive.

The district administration of North Waziristan arrested these people for interfering in government affairs, inciting people to boycott the polio drive and creating hurdles in the polio campaign.

The arrested four people were sent to Bannu Jail, the district administration said, adding that despite repeated jirgas and instructions the accused were still creating hurdles in anti-polio drive, prompting the administration to initiate action against them.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Polio Jail Government

More Stories From Pakistan

