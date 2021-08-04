UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested For Damaging City Wall

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Four arrested for damaging City Wall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Director General (DG) Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat, four persons were arrested for damaging the historic City Wall and a formal FIR was also registered against the accused, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar has also launched repair work on the City Wall on emergency basis.

It is worth mentioning here that some photos regarding the demolition of the historic City Wall to make access to a house at Sikandarpura were went viral on social media that prompted authorities to take immediate action.

Related Topics

Peshawar Social Media FIR Government

Recent Stories

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

9 minutes ago
 PTI govt raises Kashmir issue effectively: Augusti ..

PTI govt raises Kashmir issue effectively: Augustine

43 seconds ago
 USA crush Australia to set up Serbia Olympic women ..

USA crush Australia to set up Serbia Olympic women's basketball semi

44 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Orders Special Protection for Belarusian ..

Zelenskyy Orders Special Protection for Belarusian Political Activists Staying i ..

46 seconds ago
 Airstrike Kills Taliban Shadow Governor, 40 Others ..

Airstrike Kills Taliban Shadow Governor, 40 Others in Central Afghanistan - Repo ..

47 seconds ago
 National Programme for Coders trains university st ..

National Programme for Coders trains university students on programming and AI s ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.