Four arrested for damaging City Wall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Director General (DG) Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat, four persons were arrested for damaging the historic City Wall and a formal FIR was also registered against the accused, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar has also launched repair work on the City Wall on emergency basis.

It is worth mentioning here that some photos regarding the demolition of the historic City Wall to make access to a house at Sikandarpura were went viral on social media that prompted authorities to take immediate action.