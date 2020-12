(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The police arrested four people for illegal gas refilling in the city on Thursday.

The police said the Urban Area police team conducted raids at Patha Mandi,Istaqlalabad,Noori Gate and arrested Kamran, Naveed, Ayub,Imran and Nasir for decanting.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.