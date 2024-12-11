Four arrested for decanting gas, selling petrol illegally

Police have arrested four persons involved in the illegal sale of petrol and decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during an ongoing crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested four persons involved in the illegal sale of petrol and decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during an ongoing crackdown.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested Mudassar for illegally selling petrol and Rustam for refilling LPG cylinders without authorization.

Meanwhile, Dhamyal police apprehended Yousaf and Asif for running unlicensed LPG agencies.

Police have also confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling equipment from the accused and registered separate cases against them.

The police assured that the operation against such illegal activities would continue.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs) warned individuals involved in illegal petrol and LPG businesses to cease their operations immediately or face strict legal action.