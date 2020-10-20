UrduPoint.com
Four Arrested For Displaying Arms

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Chamkani police on Tuesday arrested four persons for displaying arms during land dispute on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of police said that the police on a tip off reached Taga Qialla and arrested four persons of two rival groups who were displaying arms against each other.

The arrested were Gul Rasool, Habib Rehman, Aziz and Sher Muhammad.

