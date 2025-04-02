Four Arrested For Displaying Weapons
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Phularwan police arrested four people on Wednesday for displaying weapons.
According to a press release, issued by the DPO Office, Phularwan Police Station House Officer (SHO) Fahad Bilal led a team and apprehended the accused.
The police team recovered four Kalashnikovs and hundreds of bullets from the accused. The accused were identified as Haroon, Aamir, Irfan, and Danish.
The press release said the accused were arrested for displaying firearms in the public during Eidul-Fitr celebrations. Cases were registered against and further investigation was underway.
DPO Sargodha Sohaib Ashraf said possessing and exhibiting illegal weapons were strictly prohibited.
