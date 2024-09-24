Four arrested for firing at public place

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Mureedwala police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused for resorting

firing at a public place.

A police spokesman said Hasan Khan of Chak No196-GB Sammundri with his accomplices

tortured Muhammad Qadeer of Adda Mureedwala whereas Muhammad Qadeer called his

accomplices and attacked Hasan Khan in addition to resorting firing at public place

in Chak No.195-GB.

On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident

and directed the SSP Operations to probe the matter and submit its report in addition to ensuring

arrest of the culprits.

A special team was formed which conducted raids and arrested Hasan Khan, Muhammad Qadeer,

Zaheer and Jalad Khan while raids are still continuing for the arrest of the remaining accused.

Separate cases were also registered against them while further investigation was under way, the

spokesman added.