Four Arrested For Firing At Public Place
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Mureedwala police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused for resorting
firing at a public place.
A police spokesman said Hasan Khan of Chak No196-GB Sammundri with his accomplices
tortured Muhammad Qadeer of Adda Mureedwala whereas Muhammad Qadeer called his
accomplices and attacked Hasan Khan in addition to resorting firing at public place
in Chak No.195-GB.
On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident
and directed the SSP Operations to probe the matter and submit its report in addition to ensuring
arrest of the culprits.
A special team was formed which conducted raids and arrested Hasan Khan, Muhammad Qadeer,
Zaheer and Jalad Khan while raids are still continuing for the arrest of the remaining accused.
Separate cases were also registered against them while further investigation was under way, the
spokesman added.
