Four arrested for illegal LPG decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi police have arrested four shopkeepers on charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested four shopkeepers from Morgah, Taxila and Gujar Khan police station areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Mudassir Ayaz, Suleman Khan, Adeel and Seran were sent behind the bars on the violation.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.