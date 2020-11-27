UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Arrested For Illegal LPG Decanting In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:34 PM

Four arrested for illegal LPG decanting in rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police have arrested four shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested four shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested four shopkeepers from Ratta Amral and Taxila areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Muhabat Khan, Sher Ali, Muhammad Waseem and Abdul Jabbar were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop theillegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.

Related Topics

LPG Police Business Rawalpindi Taxila Gas All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

2 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

12 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

16 minutes ago

Rawalpindi becomes first city to join 'Global Well ..

51 seconds ago

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

53 seconds ago

Anti-polio campaign to start from Nov 30

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.