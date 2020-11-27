Four arrested for illegal LPG decanting in rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested four shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested four shopkeepers from Ratta Amral and Taxila areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Muhabat Khan, Sher Ali, Muhammad Waseem and Abdul Jabbar were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop theillegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.