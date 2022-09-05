Four arrested for illegal mining in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration Dir Lower on Monday arrested four persons for illegal mining and excavation.

Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila, Noor Zali Khan took the action on public complaints against the four accused for carrying illegal mining and excavation in Kumbar Khawar, Lal Qila and took machinery into official possession.

The persons will face action under KP Mining & Mineral Act 2017 (Amended Act 2019).

The Assistant Commissioner has said that no one would be allowed to carry illegal mining and violators would face legal proceedings.