Four Arrested For Impersonation In Railway Police Recruitment
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A case has been registered against four individuals for attempting to impersonate others during the recruitment process for the Railway Police in Sukkur. Three of the suspects have been arrested.
According to a press release issued by the Railway Police Sukkur here on Friday, the recruitment process for the Railway Police had begun, which led to a running test for candidates at Khair Thar Canal in Sukkur.
During the test, four candidates attempted to impersonate others by cheating. However, thanks to the vigilance of the Railway Police Sukkur, they were caught on the spot.
The arrested individuals include Atique Rehman son of Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Goth Imam Din Dahani, District Kashmore, Gul Hassan, son of Muhammad Bux, a resident of Village Abdul Rashid Gorshani, District Jacobabad, Ghulam Ali, son of Imdadullah, a resident of Dargah Hala Ji Sharif, District Sukkur
A fourth suspect, Abdul Ghaffar, son of Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Bashirabad, District Sukkur, is still at large.
The Railway Police Sukkur has registered a case against the four individuals under the relevant sections of the law.
SP Railway Police Sukkur Division, Rana Arslan while talking to APP said that the recruitment process is being conducted transparently, following the instructions of senior officials. He emphasized that merit will be strictly observed to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process.
