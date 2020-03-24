Four arrested for making fake hand sanitizers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police and district administration conducted a crackdown and apprehended four accused by recovering hundreds of litres of fake sanitizers, hand wash and antiseptic chemicals in Gujranwala.

The police also recovered equipment being used in the preparation of sanitizers, hand wash and antiseptic chemicals, said a hand out issued here.

On a tip-off, raid at a godown was conducted in the area of Jinnah Road of Civil Lines Police Station and another raid was conducted in the area of Sharifpura Puli, GT Road in the precinct of Model Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, the CM directed to accelerate crackdown against the mafia involved in the making of spurious sanitizers and hand wash.