UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Arrested For Making Fake Hand Sanitizers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Four arrested for making fake hand sanitizers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police and district administration conducted a crackdown and apprehended four accused by recovering hundreds of litres of fake sanitizers, hand wash and antiseptic chemicals in Gujranwala.

The police also recovered equipment being used in the preparation of sanitizers, hand wash and antiseptic chemicals, said a hand out issued here.

On a tip-off, raid at a godown was conducted in the area of Jinnah Road of Civil Lines Police Station and another raid was conducted in the area of Sharifpura Puli, GT Road in the precinct of Model Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, the CM directed to accelerate crackdown against the mafia involved in the making of spurious sanitizers and hand wash.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Police Station Road Gujranwala Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

1 hour ago

Dr Zafar Mirza visits PIMS to examine corona treat ..

3 minutes ago

China Railway to Partially Resume Railroad Connect ..

3 minutes ago

Health minister appeals to people for staying at h ..

3 minutes ago

Hassan Ali, Kamran Akmal ask masses to play role t ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Holds 'Negligible' 3-Point Lead Over Trump i ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.