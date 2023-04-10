Close
Four Arrested For Possessing Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Four arrested for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday informed a police spokesman.

Naseerabad police held three illegal arm holders Bilal, Agha Gul and Adam and recovered 03 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, the race course police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Faisal.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Operation appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be taken against possessing illegal arms.

